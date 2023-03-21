Team of the week: BDS
No team achieved the perfect score this weekend, so the prize goes to BDS who came out of it the best: convincing winner of Fnatic then of a good Astralis, the team with the most tricolor accent pronounced by the LEC (three players and two members of the technical staff are French) almost validated the 3/3 with a prestigious success against G2. Dominated, the champion of the winter segment however managed to reverse the trend to impose himself in pain.
Too bad, with four wins for two losses, BDS is part of the big front runners who should play for first place next week. Above all, the Swiss club, in the attacking game, pleasant to observe thanks to its very developed individualities at the moment – Jus “Crownie” Marusic in the lead -, confirmed that it was a serious competitor. If he corrects the few errors that still enamel his performances, he could thwart some predictions.
Player of the Week: Emil “Larssen” Larsson
Granted, his second Twisted Fate of the weekend, against Fnatic on Monday, didn’t work out. But the Swedish midlaner from Koi had made two very big performances beforehand, against G2 on Saturday then SK Gaming on Sunday. Two of the best teams in the league since the start of the season. On champions little exploited in the meta (TF therefore, but also Lissandra), the one who has long been decried for his passive style has been decisive in the success of his structure. In this championship so tight where everyone is in two wins, she will need him in a few days to ensure a place in the next round.
Match of the week: G2 – Vitality
The meeting between G2 and Vitality on Sunday evening was highly anticipated. Because on paper, the two teams have everything to compete for this spring segment or even engage in a high-level duel in the coming months to push Europe’s chances internationally a little higher. Dominating against SK on Saturday, Vitality were undefeated. Opposite, however, G2 experienced some difficulties at the start of split. Probable consequences of a little post-title relaxation.
The confrontation kept all its promises: of a high level, of great intensity, it was played on a few Vitality errors perfectly exploited by his opponent. If the bee team had perfectly targeted G2’s weak point on the topside, Martin “Yike” Sundelin, omnipresent in his duel against Yang-Bo “Bo” Zhou knew how to counter in the jungle and Rasmus “Caps” Winther took over the midlane.
On the botlane, the face-to-face between Steven “Hans sama” Liv and Elias “Upset” Lipp showed why the two adc’s are considered today as the best on the continent. The match at the highest level, without doubt, since the start of the LEC season and the installation of a rivalry that we quickly want to see again.
In the middle of the table, KOI and Astralis (three wins, three losses, solid winner against Vitality on Monday evening), alternate the good and the less good. But the last two places, which will put on forced vacation until June the teams which will finish there in this very punitive format, should be played between the four formations with two successes currently.
We find there without too much surprise now Excel (who clings, like everyone else) and Fnatic, released at this stage during the winter segment but in slight progress (Fnatic was even convincing against KOI on Monday, thanks to an excellent Ivan “Razork” Martin in the jungle). Heretics also, which has just snatched two crucial victories without however convincing in the game (the fault of failing individual performances). But it is more surprising to see MAD Lions hanging out there.
Finalist of split Previously, the team of Belgian Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer is far from its level displayed a few weeks ago. Worse, she worries after two setbacks against Excel then Heretics which will force her to an almost faultless in a few days for the last three days of the regular season. Everything will be played out in blood and tears.