Player of the Week: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Granted, his second Twisted Fate of the weekend, against Fnatic on Monday, didn’t work out. But the Swedish midlaner from Koi had made two very big performances beforehand, against G2 on Saturday then SK Gaming on Sunday. Two of the best teams in the league since the start of the season. On champions little exploited in the meta (TF therefore, but also Lissandra), the one who has long been decried for his passive style has been decisive in the success of his structure. In this championship so tight where everyone is in two wins, she will need him in a few days to ensure a place in the next round.