Esteban Ocon almost runs over photographers in pit lane

EA dangerous pit-lane incident that nearly killed several photographers overshadowed Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Baku. Alpine pilot Esteban Ocon was able to brake just in time, the photo reporters and other people jumped to safety.

The scene happened a few moments before the end of the race: Preparations for the victory ceremony were underway right next to the entrance to the pit lane. Dozens of photographers positioned themselves in the so-called parc fermé area, where the first three drivers stop and celebrate after their lap of honor. Other people involved in the preparations were also in the so-called fast lane of the pit lane; two of them carried metal stands for blocking purposes.

“I had to brake hard”

While the later race winner Sergio Pérez was almost there, Ocon had not yet completed his mandatory pit stop, he wanted to wait until the last lap. The Frenchman sped up at high speed and saw the crowd at the last moment. “That was a crazy moment,” Ocon commented on the incident. “If I miss the braking point there will be a big catastrophe, it’s really crazy. It could have ended badly today.”

Ocon approached the pit lane from a full-throttle passage at more than 300 kilometers per hour. Although the speed limit in the pits is 80, the drivers only brake as late as possible in order to limit the time lost during service.

There is also a blind chicane in the pit entrance of the Baku City Circuit, which blocks the drivers’ view of what is happening in the pits. “It was very close, I had to brake hard,” said Ocon. “I was still in racing mode.” And further: “I don’t understand why the podium ceremony is being prepared while the race is still running and drivers are on the road who have not yet been to the pit stop.”

The race director spoke of a “very dangerous situation”. It was lucky that nothing worse happened. At the same time, the officials emphasized that it is not unusual for the victory ceremony to be prepared on the last lap of the race. Only this time a pit stop was to be expected. They called on Formula 1, the teams and the world automotive association FIA to reconsider the procedure.

And Ocon also said: “We have to talk about that, we don’t want to see something like that.” The Frenchman finished the race in Baku in 15th place, Pérez secured victory in the Red Bull. World Champion Max Verstappen continues to lead the classification.