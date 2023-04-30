Wood carvers in the square in Trieste with chainsaws – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 30 – When yesterday afternoon heavy pieces of trunk were unloaded from trucks in Piazza Unità d’Italia in a small area that was later cordoned off, many wondered what the purpose was. The mystery this morning first thickened when various chainsaws were brought into the square, only to then reveal itself with the arrival of some people who, with dexterity and attitude between the craftsman and the artist, each began to carve a log, making the cylinder emerge wooden a disturbing profile of an alien, a more traditional boat, an abstract figure. Finally, the sign “demonstration ‘La Carnia embraces Trieste’ dispelled the doubts.



The event, complete with free offers, gazebos following for the sale of some local products and a band that continuously sang marches, went on throughout the day amidst the screeching of saws, flying sawdust, elbow lifts and blowing accordions . With a social purpose: the proceeds from the offers will be entirely donated to the Burlo Garofolo pediatric hospital in Trieste. And the many tourists crowded in the square who enjoyed the sun and the view, appreciated it a lot. (HANDLE).

