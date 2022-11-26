The national team’s journey towards EURO 2024 will begin in Naples. The ‘Diego Armando Maradona’ stadium will in fact host the first match of the qualifiers against England on Thursday 23 March (8.45 pm), the last national team faced at home by the Azzurri on 23 September in Milan, when the goal scored by Giacomo Raspadori gave Italy the victory (1-0) in a match valid for the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

The national team will return to play in Naples almost 10 years after the 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Armenia played on 15 October 2013, a match that finished 2-2 with goals from Alessandro Florenzi and Mario Balotelli. For Italy it will be the 26th match in the Campania capital, where they have collected 13 wins, 8 draws and 4 defeats. And Naples is also one of the cities involved in Italy’s candidacy to host the final phase of the 2032 European Championship. There are 30 matches between Italy and England (11 wins, 11 draws and 8 defeats), among which obviously stands out the EURO 2020 final.