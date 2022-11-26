Home Business Nexi: effects limited by new POS obligation (analysts)
Business

Nexi: effects limited by new POS obligation (analysts)

by admin
Nexi: effects limited by new POS obligation (analysts)

Obligation to accept payments with payment cards for subjects who carry out the activity of selling products and providing services, including professional ones. The draft of the 2023 budget law provides for this, providing that the obligation does not apply in cases of objective technical impossibility and limited to transactions with a value of less than 30 euros, in the hypotheses identified by decree of the Minister of Enterprises and made in Italy, in concert with the Minister of Economy and Finance, to be adopted within 180 days of entry into force. According to Equita, the new regulation should have limited effects for Nexi as it should be limited to some particular categories (such as tobacconists). On the Stock Exchange, the PayTech stock is currently up +0.023% at 8.55 euros.

See also  From nursery school to university: supporting children's studies can cost up to 700 thousand euros

You may also like

Li Keqiang’s “reduction in RRR” just fell off...

Meituan’s revenue in the third quarter was 62.62...

Auction Bot: allocated 5 billion of six-month securities...

Economic Observation: The People’s Bank of China’s comprehensive...

JP Morgan: global bonds ready for the big...

Lange futures report now: thread futures show shocks...

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars in China....

Thousands of protesters roared in Zhengzhou: Down with...

Mediolanum, anti-inflation contribution to employees of a total...

Eni and BF, agreement signed to develop an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy