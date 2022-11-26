Obligation to accept payments with payment cards for subjects who carry out the activity of selling products and providing services, including professional ones. The draft of the 2023 budget law provides for this, providing that the obligation does not apply in cases of objective technical impossibility and limited to transactions with a value of less than 30 euros, in the hypotheses identified by decree of the Minister of Enterprises and made in Italy, in concert with the Minister of Economy and Finance, to be adopted within 180 days of entry into force. According to Equita, the new regulation should have limited effects for Nexi as it should be limited to some particular categories (such as tobacconists). On the Stock Exchange, the PayTech stock is currently up +0.023% at 8.55 euros.