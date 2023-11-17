Home » Euro 2024: Italy-North Macedonia 1-0 LIVE – Football
Euro 2024: Italy-North Macedonia 1-0 LIVE – Football

Euro 2024: Italy-North Macedonia 1-0 LIVE – Football

On the pitch Italy-North Macedonia 1-0 LIVE

In the 17th minute the Azzurri took the lead with a header from Darmian served by Raspadori

Brilliant start for Italy, close to taking the lead against Macedonia in the 13th minute when Raspadori’s goal was disallowed for offside

The light trident has been confirmed with Chiesa, Berardi and Raspadori in the official line-up of Italy which faces North Macedonia, from 8.45pm at the Olympic stadium in Rome, in a match valid for the qualifiers for the 2024 European Football Championships. The coach in midfield Italy’s Luciano Spalletti finds Jorginho again, who returns to the starting eleven for the first time since June, alongside Barella and Bonaventura. Leading the defense are the pair of central defenders Acerbi and Gatti, preferred to Buongiorno in place of the injured Bastoni. On the right wing Darmian replaces the suspended Di Lorenzo. Leading North Macedonia is Napoli midfielder Elmas who won the scudetto under the guidance of Italian coach Spalletti last season.

