Lack of lightning rods in Santa Marta increases risks during rainy season

After recent rains in the The Caribbean Region, The absence of lightning rods worries the residents of Santa Marta, who face serious consequences due to electric shocks.

An example of this is the death of Maireth Rivas Román, a 34-year-old woman of Venezuelan nationality, who was the victim of an electric shock (lightning), in the beach area La Boquilla in Cartagena. The incident was captured on video, in which Rivas Román enjoying the spa before being surprised by this natural phenomenon.

However, Rivas has not been the only victim of this phenomenon since in recent days Three young people were injured by a lightning strike in the Tayrona neighborhood, in the northwest of the city; According to what was reported by witnesses, the group of men was trying to prevent an overflow of the rising water. Manzanares River that threatened their homes, when the electric shock occurred. Once the three subjects were hit, the residents of the area called the emergency line, so they were taken to the Los Nogales clinic.

According to information collected, two of the young people had minor injuries, while one of them is in critical condition. These people were identified as Darwin Javier López, Camilo Felipe Núñez and Carlos Romero Estrada.

For his part, the Caribbean Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research Center More thunderstorms announced in the Caribbean Region, warning about the need to take extreme precautions. In Santa Marta, these storms are approaching, and their consequences are still unpredictable.

THE REPORTER I carried out an investigation into the worrying lack of lightning rods in the city. These devices are essential to attract and conduct electrical discharges towards the earth, avoiding damage and risks.

The lack of information about the location of these lightning rods is a concern for the community, since, according to national construction regulations, established in the RETIE standard, should be present in strategic areas to safeguard the population.

The community is questioning protection during storms and the number of lightning rods available in the city. To what extent are they prepared to face the dangers that these climatic conditions entail? Are there enough lightning rods in Santa Marta? Are they located in risk areas?

