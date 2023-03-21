Gareth Southgate, Steve Clarke, Robert Page and Michael O’Neill begin Euro 2024 qualifying this week

The long road to Euro 2024 begins this week as 53 nations aim for a place in Germany next summer.

With 23 spots up for grabs – the host nation qualify automatically – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will hope to make a positive start to their campaigns.

The action gets under way on Thursday when England visit Italy in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final, while Northern Ireland travel to minnows San Marino.

Scotland meet Cyprus and Wales play Croatia on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland face the formidable task of hosting World Cup runners-up France on Monday.

BBC Sport takes a closer look at the path to Euro 2024.

England v Italy – again

After missing out in 2008 England have settled back into a habit of qualifying for the European Championships, featuring in the past three tournaments.

Gareth Southgate ensured the nightmare of Nice, when England suffered a shock last-16 loss to Iceland in 2016, was a thing of the past when leading England to the Euro 2020 final, although they came up short against Italy on penalties at Wembley.

They have the chance to put the record straight against Italy as the two European heavyweights battle it out for top spot in Group C.

Ukraine, North Macedonia, who beat Italy in their 2022 World Cup play-off last March, and Malta make up the remaining teams in the section.

Michael O’Neill, who led Northern Ireland through their only successful qualifying campaign for Euro 2016, is back in charge.

Denmark, Finland, Slovenia and Kazakhstan join Northern Ireland and San Marino in Group H.

Scotland have been drawn alongside Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side are guaranteed at least a play-off place after winning their Nations League group and earning promotion to the top tier of that competition.

Wales, who made their Euros debut in 2016, take on Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia in Group D.

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task as they have been drawn in Group B alongside France, the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

What else to look out for

Hungary caught the eye in the Nations League, beating England home and away, while also taking four points off Germany as they fell just short of pipping Italy to top spot in Group A3.

Hungary have competed in the last two editions of the Euros after a 44-year absence from the competition.

Budapest has been a strong base for them in previous Euro qualifying campaigns, losing only one of their past 10 fixtures there.

Head coach Marco Rossi will be satisfied with Hungary’s draw as they go up against Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Lithuania in Group G.

Belgium’s shock group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup brought about a change in leadership as Roberto Martinez resigned as manager.

Former RB Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco has since been confirmed as Martinez’s successor with the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists, who face Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan and Estonia in Group F.

Last hurrah for some of the game’s greatest?

Portugal, Croatia and Poland will be relying on a trio of ageing stars to book their spot in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, Luka Modric, 37, and Robert Lewandowksi, 34, are coming towards the end of their international careers.

Ronaldo will be 39 by the time the competition gets under way and, should he lead Portugal to glory, will become the oldest player to win the tournament – compatriot Ricardo Carvalho currently holds the record at 38 years 53 days.

Portugal beat host nation France in Paris to lift the European Championships trophy in 2016

Modric, also capable of taking Carvalho’s record, has been instrumental in Croatia’s success on the international stage over recent years, helping them to the final of the 2018 World Cup.

Barcelona striker Lewandowski will be 35 next summer and Poland’s hopes of qualifying will hang heavily on his shoulders.

He has scored 78 goals in 138 appearances since making his debut against San Marino in 2008.

How does Euro 2024 qualifying work?

There are seven groups of five teams, plus three groups of six teams. The four Nations League finalists – Croatia, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain – have gone into the smaller groups.

The top two sides in each of the 10 groups qualify directly for Euro 2024.

Germany automatically qualify as hosts, while the remaining three teams will come via the Nations League play-offs.

The groups start on 23 March and end on 21 November 2023.

Euro 2024 qualifying groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus.

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar.

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta.

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia.

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova.

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia.

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania.

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino.

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra.

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein.