Casanare Police authorities confirmed that a farmer resident of the Morichal village in San Luis de Palenque was found dead.

According to preliminary information, the sentimental partner of the man identified as Quintín Barrera Salazar, notified the authorities after finding the partially burned body, in the middle of a plot that they were preparing for planting, where since the day before, they had started a of the so-called controlled burnings.

According to the woman, the man got up early to the pasture to verify how the controlled burning had ended and if there were new sources to put them out and he did not return, as the hours passed and due to concern about the delay, he went out to look for him and found him. found lifeless

It was unofficially known that the man had a pacemaker because he suffered from heart problems, but it will be the authorities who determine if the cause of death was due to said health situation.

