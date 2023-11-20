EURO | Bookmakers immediately reacted to the scandal, Moldova improved significantly

The Czech team drew in Warsaw on Friday, which definitively knocked Poland out of the game, which will lose direct promotion after unconvincing performances. Advancement has already been secured by Albania, who drew with Moldova on Friday. Coach Šilhavý’s team will compete with him for the second ticket to the championship from Group E.

The Czech squad was narrowed, three players were removed from the team after a night party in Olomouc. However, the Czechs remain favorites at odds of 1.25:1. A draw, which would also ensure progress for the Czech team, is bet at odds of 6.2:1.

In any case, the fans are pushing the Czech team with all their might for the EURO. “It is quite interesting that only one percent of punters are betting on a draw, although this result is enough for us, moreover, the Moldovans have not won or lost too much and it can be said that they are a ‘draw’ team, especially away from home. But then again I agree that a draw game could be a very dangerous edge from which you can fall to the wrong non-progressive side at any moment. Our team mustn’t allow too much of a draw in their heads,” warns Petr Urbanec, Tipsport’s bookmaker.

A game about Tomáš Čvančara. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

“The Czech team is waiting for a match of truth. In Friday’s match against Poland, coach Šilhavy’s men played an open match with a very offensive end to a draw. Tomáš Souček, as a good captain, was able to react to Piotrowski’s leading goal and thus put the national team back on the right track,” comments Roman Kovařík, an expert at Fortuna betting office.

“The quality should definitely be on the side of the home team in Olomouc, but during the qualifying matches, Moldova showed that it can torment stronger opponents on paper – at home, the Moldovans beat the Poles and drew with the Czech Republic and Albania. Three players from the starting line-up for the match against Poland – Brabec, Coufal and Kuchta – will definitely not play in the match. However, the Czechs should still take advantage of their greater experience from difficult matches and keep an eye on their progress, but we can expect a tactically tied match in which none of the teams will want to make the first mistake,” Kovařík expects.

It is clear from Tipsport’s recruitments that the midfielder has a lot of support, 95% of the tipsters believe in the success of the Czech Republic. Moldova is expected to win by 4% of all punters.

“Everyone can already see each other in the summer at EURO 2024 in neighboring Germany, cheering for the Czech Republic. But we have a tough fight for promotion ahead of us. Every opponent, when he feels any chance of success, has his strength. And that’s exactly what the Moldovans will be tonight. But I believe that in the end we will win by a goal and win promotion,” says Urbanec.

The situation is similar with Fortuna. 92% of all bets are placed on the victory of the Czech national team.

