At the end of the regular season, in the Eurocup it’s time for the round of 16.

Two Italians still in the competition, Venice and Brescia, who will have to deal respectively with Hapoel Tel Aviv and Turk Telekom Ankara.

Reyer will face the Israeli team on Wednesday 12 April, while the day after the group led by Magro will be on stage in Turkey.

Here is the complete programme: