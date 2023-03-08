Status: 07.03.2023 11:25 p.m

The basketball players of FC Bayern Munich have also won their next Euroleague game. The Munich team beat France’s champion Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne 76:72 (38:36).

Coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team prevailed last week after four defeats in a row against Red Star Belgrade and also won the Bundesliga top game at Alba Berlin on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Munich team will continue on the European basketball stage with leaders Olympiacos Piraeus.

With a record of 11:16 wins, Bayern still have little chance of making the playoffs. The best thrower from Munich in front of 6,000 spectators – including Asvel owner Tony Parker and Bayern club boss Herbert Hainer – was national player Andreas Obst (16 points). Dee Bost (18) was the top scorer for the guests from France.