Examination of budget proposal

1st COUNCIL COMMITTEE – Wednesday 8 March 2023 at 4 pm with councilor Fornasini in the Town Council hall


The 1st Commission of the Municipal Council of Ferrara – chaired by the councilor Caterina Ferri – will gather Wednesday 8 March 2023 at 4 pm in the City Council hall of the municipal residence of Ferrara.
The Councilor for Budget and Accounting Matthew Fornasini will report to the working group on the following proposed resolutions:

– “Recognition of off-balance-sheet debts (art. 194 of Legislative Decree no. 267/2000) following the judgment of the Justice of the Peace of Ferrara no. 395/2021, Bologna Tar judgments nos. 439/461/574/619/620 year 2022 and Council of State sentence n. 9913/2022” (Proposal n. 25-2023).

Per info on the activities of the council commissions: https://www.comune.fe.it/it/b/11822/agenda-delle-commissioni-consiliari. On the platform https://ferrara.consiglicloud.it it is possible to follow the committee meetings live (archive from 9/3/2022).



