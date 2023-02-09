Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 8. Title: Promoting the upgrading of the quality of life services such as catering and housekeeping. A series of measures to increase the supply of high-quality services for the construction of a quality power.

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Wenjun

Promote the upgrading of the quality of life services such as catering and housekeeping, carry out professional services such as agricultural technology promotion, production trusteeship, and substituting farming and planting, and improve the service quality of public facilities such as health and culture… In the future, these services closely related to people’s lives will be further improved. improve quality.

Building a quality power has become a national strategy. Recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Outline for Building a Powerful Country with Quality”, which clearly proposed to focus on improving the quality of products, projects, and services, and made a series of arrangements for increasing the supply of high-quality services, mainly including promoting the upgrading of life service quality, improving the professional level of production services, There are many measures to improve the quality and efficiency of public services.

In terms of promoting the upgrading of life service quality, cultivate high-quality service brands of public catering and housekeeping services, promote the professional and standardized development of property management and house leasing services; standardize the order of the tourism market, and improve emergency rescue service capabilities for home life and outdoor travel; Guide the standardized development of personalized travel services such as online taxis and customized buses, improve aviation service capabilities and quality; actively cultivate sports events, community fitness and other service items, and improve the service quality of public stadiums; promote online shopping, mobile payments, etc. The new model develops in a standardized and orderly manner, and encourages the diversified and integrated development of retail formats such as supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

In terms of improving the professional level of production services, vigorously develop agricultural social services, and carry out professional services such as agricultural technology promotion, production trusteeship, and substituting farming and planting; improve the level of scientific and technological services such as inspection and testing, intellectual property rights, and quality consulting; improve cold chain logistics Service quality, optimize international logistics channels, improve the facilitation of port customs clearance; strengthen the construction of after-sales service capabilities for major equipment, special equipment, and durable consumer goods, and improve the quality of installation, repair, and maintenance.

In terms of improving the quality and efficiency of public services, focus on the convenience and quality needs of urban and rural residents, strengthen the construction of convenient service facilities, improve the service quality of public facilities such as health and culture; promote the integrated handling of government service matters, one-window handling, and online handling , cross-provincial offices, and improve service convenience; vigorously promote the digital development of public cultural venues such as libraries and museums, and accelerate the integration of online and offline services; strengthen the construction of grassroots public employment and entrepreneurship service platforms, and strengthen public employment such as vocational skills training and employment guidance services; strengthen the construction of quality standards and evaluation systems for elderly care services, expand the effective supply of elderly care services such as day care, disability care, and meal assistance, and actively develop mutual assistance elderly care services; improve the medical quality management system, improve the urban and rural medical service network, Gradually expand the coverage of contracted services of family doctors in urban and rural areas.

The outline proposes that in the face of the new situation and new requirements, the foothold of promoting development must be shifted to improving quality and efficiency, fostering new advantages in economic development centered on technology, standards, brands, quality, and services, and promoting Chinese manufacturing to China. Transformation of creation, transformation of Chinese speed to Chinese quality, transformation of Chinese products to Chinese brands.