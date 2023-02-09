And medico in service at emergency room of the Veris Delli Ponti hospital in Let them flow (Lecce) was attacked this morning by a 31-year-old who, in the grip of a strong state of psychophysical alteration, punched him in the face. After being hit, the doctor was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground. Rescued by some colleagues, he regained consciousness shortly after, however complaining of some symptoms for which he is subjected to tests. The attacker – a 31-year-old homeless man born in Nigeria – was arrested. He answers for interruption of public service and resistance and violence against public officials against healthcare personnel.

The intervention of the carabinieri

The attacker had been taken last night by the carabinieri to the emergency room of the same hospital after breaking into a house in Otranto, probably under the influence of drugs, uttering disconnected sentences and frightening husband and wife. After the attack, the carabinieri intervened in the emergency room and the emergency room remained closed for a few hours.

The solidarity of the commissioner

«The umpteenth violent attack against doctors who work on the front line to protect the health and life of citizens deserves a resounding condemnation for the perpetrators of the act and full solidarity with them and with all doctors, especially in the Emergency Departments, on the part of the Region». This was stated in a note by the regional councilor for health, Rocco Palese, after the cases that occurred today in Scorrano. «We need more respect from everyone – he adds – it is not possible that those who fight every day to save the lives of others should see their own at risk. I invite the General Managers to immediately file a complaint with the competent Authorities and I hope that Parliament will give a strong signal to the category, recognizing the status of public official to medical colleagues who work on the front line».