by admin
Bolognesi beaten at home 85-83 by the Greeks. Teodosic was sent off in the final and decisive free throws by Vezenkov

Virtus puts its heart and character into it, but Olympiacos emerges victorious from the battle of the Segafredo Arena, amidst a thousand controversies. The refereeing is highly contested, due to the whistles in the last minute which cost two technicians for protests and the consequent expulsion of Teodosic with two free throws by Vezenkov which in the end make the difference on the scoreboard.

Lundberg and Mickey have the equalizer after Larentzakis’s 0/2 but make a mistake and then the Greeks pocket the victory after leading for almost the entire match. Virtus was once again led by Teodosic (21 points) and was able to re-emerge from -12 just over 10′ from the end to overtake (70-69) with the Serbian’s triple at -4’25”.

RECOVERY

The Bolognese cleaned up their game in the second half after losing 12 in the first half (only 2 after the break), but on the other side there was the Vezenkov-McKissic-Papanikolau trio who scored 60 points in threes with all heavier baskets. Like McKissic’s three-point play and Papanikolau’s triple that overturns the last advantage of Virtus (75-74), who has a hope on the basket and Ojeleye’s foul at -17” (83-85) when Teodosic is already in the changing rooms after two absurd whistles from the referee. Larentzakis trembles from the line, but from there Lundberg makes a mistake and Mickey doesn’t even find the iron from five meters.

VIRTUS-OLYMPIACOS 83-85
Virtus: Teodosic 21, Ojeleye 13, Shengelia 11
Olympiakos: Vezenkov 22, McKissic 21, Papanikolau 17

January 12, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 23:25)

© breaking latest news

