Railway traffic suspended between San Donà di Piave and San Stino di Livenza on the evening of 12 January after having ascertained the investment and death of a person near Cessalto, shortly after the border with the municipality of Ceggia. The intervention of the Judicial Authority is requested for the investigations required by current legislation. The air ambulance arrived from the Treviso hospital was also on site.

This was communicated by Trenitalia which informs that traffic is suspended between San Donà di Piave and San Stino di Livenza. The incident happened around 8.30pm. More than 200 passengers stranded on the Venice Portogruaro regional train.

Stationary trains that have accumulated delays of up to an hour along the entire route. High Speed, InterCity and Regional trains can experience delays of up to 30 minutes. Some convoys travel with a precautionary reduction in speed in the section concerned.