Euronics, “Tifa the change” campaign to overcome the gender cap – Sport Marketing News

Euronicsthe Italian household appliances and electronics distribution group, announces the “Tifa for change” campaign: an initiative to support essential values ​​such as gender equality and inclusion, of primary importance for the construction of “A world ahead” which has become a claim and banner poster.

The activity is part of the wider value-building process launched by Euronics in 2021 at an international level in support of women’s football, thanks to the sponsorship agreement for all competitions UEFAincluding the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Women’s 2025, to foster the growth of women’s football according to the values ​​of sportsmanship and inclusion.

The 2023 “Tifa for change” initiative is a further step to promote the overcoming of the gender gap already started with the “Penalty against stereotypes” initiative of 2022, which saw the athletes of women’s football teams as protagonists. Also for this edition, the focus will be on young female players who, through their stories and experiences, will bear witness to the change of perspective underway, a further “race forward”. Euronics thus wants to stimulate a new cultural and social approach, starting from this sporting discipline but pervading the entire social and cultural fabric.

“Euronics increasingly feels the need to act as an active part of the change, favoring a new concept of society where inclusion is one of its cornerstones. We believe that as a Retailer, by coming into contact with millions of customers, we have a duty to commit ourselves to creating a concrete benefit for the community in which we operate, as our positioning ‘A world ahead’ well summarizes. The ‘Tifa for change’ initiative responds to this logic and offers our customers the clear vision of Euronics and a value system in which they can identify”, he comments Max Dell’AcquaCEO of Euronics Italy.

The campaign envisages the planning of TV commercials on DAZN to coincide with the return matches of the Men’s Serie A championship to raise awareness of the initiative among the vast public who are passionate about football. While, to reach a more heterogeneous audience, an intense presence on Radio Italia is planned until 10 May with commercials and live quotations. The “Buone Nuove” appointments were also organized with the broadcaster in which the success stories of female players who have achieved important goals and have become an inspirational model will be told. The athletes’ messages will also be disseminated on the Meta and YouTube platforms with dedicated campaigns, as well as on the brand’s digital and social channels. Creative agency: Wunderman ThompsonMedia Center: Average Italy per il planning offline e Hagam for the digital part in collaboration with the internal team.

“Women’s football has great potential to express, especially in helping athletes not to limit their abilities and goals, allowing themselves to be influenced by old stereotypes and prejudices rooted in our society” he continues Serena Zilio, Marketing & Communication Director of Euronics Italia. “With this campaign, we wanted to give a voice to the young women who, with passion and dedication, practice a discipline considered exclusive to men until a few years ago. Their stories of determination and courage have inspired us and we are sure they can inspire our young customers to keep believing in their dreams, reassuring them that they also have Euronics as fans”.

Furthermore, to involve the millions of customers who choose Euronics for purchases, in conjunction with the campaign, the retailer has planned the launch of the great “Win with the champions” competition. From 11 April to 10 May 2023, customers who make a purchase of at least 100 euros in Euronics stores or on euronics.it will be able to register on www.vinciconlefuoriclasse.it and participate in the instant win and final draw of the competition. The prizes up for grabs are numerous Euronics gift cards worth €50 and eight weekends for two people in the Netherlands, to experience the 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final live, which will be held on 3 June in Eindhoven. Furthermore, for those who purchase an HP or Hisense product, the chances of participating in both draws will double.

Follow the video spot