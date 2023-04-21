Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen advances to the semi-finals

Last year Frankfurt won the Europa League, now Leverkusen could bring the title back to Germany. The Werkself advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-1 away win against Saint-Gilles.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Dhe last German title hope in Europe is called Bayer instead of Bavaria. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are the only Bundesliga club to have reached the semi-finals of a European Cup competition after a long stretch of title-ready performance and can dream of their first title in 30 years. Two days after FC Bayern Munich were eliminated from the Champions League, the Werkself reached the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 4-1 (2-0) win in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Union Saint-Gilloise.

The first leg against second-placed Belgium, who had knocked out 1. FC Union Berlin in the previous round, ended 1-1. Moussa Diaby put coach Xabi Alonso’s team ahead after 66 seconds in Brussels on Thursday, Mitchel Bakker (38′), Jeremie Frimpong (60′) and Adam Hlozek (79′) followed suit. The Belgians’ goal was scored by Casper Terho (64′).

Eintracht Frankfurt only ended the German wait for a title in the second most important European Cup after 25 years last year. Leverkusen had won the previous competition, the UEFA Cup, in 1988, the last Bayer title ever was winning the DFB Cup in 1993. Bayer last reached the semi-finals of a European Cup 21 years ago. At that time, the Rhinelanders even advanced to the Champions League final, but lost it 2-1 against Real Madrid.

In the Lotto Park, where RSC Anderlecht usually plays their home games, Bayer got off to a dream start. Senne Lynen actually intercepted the one-two between Florian Wirtz and Diaby, but tipped the ball into Diaby’s foot. The France international dribbled past goalkeeper Anthony Moris and slotted in.

also read

The quick goal also meant that Bayer had to do more defensive work from the second minute without world champion Exequiel Palacios, who was injured in the first leg. The Belgians attacked with all their physicality, the Werkself fought back and hoped for a counterattack. They certainly came and after 16 minutes Diaby could have increased after a nice pass from Wirtz, but narrowly missed. Six minutes later, Hlozek went wide following a Bakker cross.

also read

Eight minutes before the break, Bayer completed an outstanding attack worth seeing. One-two from Diaby and Wirtz this time in midfield, Diaby pulled up and served Hlozek, whose cross Bakker volleyed in the far corner. Saint-Gilles had at best a couple of half-chances before the break.

The hosts increased the pressure after the break, but the Leverkusen defense around Jonathan Tah, who had been strong for weeks, defended passionately and conscientiously. Bayer even upped the ante when Bakker successfully pressed Moris, the goalkeeper kicked the ball into Frimpong’s feet and he hit the empty goal. But the Belgians still didn’t give up and scored a goal and hit the bar through Simon Adingra (70′). Bayer’s fourth goal provided clarity, Hlozek scored with a scrape after a shot by Diaby.