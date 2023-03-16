Status: 03/16/2023 8:59 p.m

Manchester United also won the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday evening (03/16/2023) at Betis Sevilla and are in the quarter-finals. Feyenoord Rotterdam too – after a shooting match.

The Dutch had already clearly dominated the first leg at Shakhtar Donetsk and were able to start the second leg with a 3-0 lead. That became a humiliation for the guests: Feyenoord won 7-1 (3-0), and everything was already decided by the break.

Europa League, Round of 16

Kökcü and Idrissi score twice

Santiago Giménez made it 1-0 in the 9th minute, followed by a brace from Orkus Kökcü (24th and 38th). Four minutes after the restart, Oussama Idrissi made it 4-0, and exactly after an hour he also made it 5-0.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it 6-0 with a remarkable flick from 20 meters (64 ‘), Danilo increased it to 7-0 three minutes later. Kevin Kelsy’s consolation goal in the 87th minute was no more than a consolation.

Rashford lets United breathe a sigh of relief

Manchester United experienced significantly more resistance, but also reached the round of the last eight with ease. A week after the 4-1 home win, the English record champions also won the second leg at Real Betis Sevilla.

When it was 1-0 (0-0), England international Marcus Rashford scored the decisive goal with a brilliant long-range shot in the 56th minute.

Nine minutes of added time were not enough for Fenerbahce

The game between Fenerbahce and FC Sevilla, on the other hand, was a thriller. The Spaniards had won the first leg 2-0, and when they met again in Istanbul, Ecuadorian World Cup heroes Enner Valencia let the Turks celebrate from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Another goal would have been enough for Fener to extend the game, but despite a rush and nine minutes of stoppage time, it was a 1-0 win, which ultimately wasn’t enough to advance.