the americans NOFX have announced the special guests who will accompany them on the two farewell dates of their career that will take place in Barcelona los days 19 and 20 of may. And they’re so worth it though there is still a big surprise to reveal.

The definitive farewell to the benchmarks of American melodic punk rock NOFX will be one of the most talked about in recent years due to its weight in history and for being one of those beloved bands that fans have made their own for decades. But Fat Mike’s people don’t want to celebrate such important dates alone, but have invited a good handful of friends to be with them.

The two Spanish dates will be the May 19 and 20 in Poble Espanyol in Barcelona –remember that all the tickets have been sold out for weeks– and in each of them the group will perform a total of forty songs to celebrate their forty-year career. In addition, they will focus each of the two days on two emblematic albums of their career: on Friday, May 19, they will be “So Long And Thanks For All The Shoes” y “White Trash Two Heads And A Bean” and a review of his greatest hits; on Saturday May 20 will be “Punk In Drublic” y “Wolves In Wolves’ Clothing” and another review of his greatest hits.

To all this is added now that they will be accompanied by neither more nor less than the Americans Expand (both nights), the Canadians Comeback Kid (both nights), the legendary Barcelona band Subterranean Kids (19 mayo), the supergroup–consisting of Fat Mike, Sam King of Get Dead! and the rapper Ceschi– Codefendants (19 mayo) y Get Dead! (20 mayo).

But remember that, if you have a ticket, there is still an important surprise that will be announced sooner rather than later, so be very attentive.