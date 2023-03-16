Home page Sport football

Von: Johannes Skiba

FC Bayern Munich is expanding its network and could soon be active again in South America. There are enough talented players. A selection.

Munich – The FC Bayern Munich is an association that operates globally. In addition to its marketing, the German record champion is looking for sporting partners worldwide. The cooperation with Los Angeles FC was recently announced. FCB should also be looking for a partner club in South America, more precisely in Uruguay. At the beginning of the 2010s, Bayern ended their scouting in South America and decided not to sign any more talent from the most football-crazy continent in the world. With the planned cooperation in Uruguay and the expansion of the club’s global presence, however, South American talents could be on FC Bayern’s list again in the future. The selection of young and special players from South America is huge. The following five talents have the potential to enrich Munich.

Bayern Munich and South America Total South American players: 23 Most frequent nation from South America at FC Bayern: Brazil (13) Most expensive player: Arturo Vidal (Chile) came from Juventus for around 40 million euros

One of South America’s greatest talents would suit FC Bayern

Ângelo (Santos FC, Brazil, 18 years old): The young Brazilian is one of the greatest talents on the continent and suits FC Bayern’s requirements. Last season he was the most successful dribbler in Brazil’s Série A. The 18-year-old ended two of his three creative runs with average success. At the age of 16, he also became the youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadortes – the most important and historic club competition in South America.

Recently, however, there has been some unrest. The sporting crisis of FC Santos in the state championship in São Paulo is causing great displeasure among the fans in view of the league season that begins in April. The young Ângelo experienced severe hostility, so he initially considered an immediate change. Competitor Flamengo from Rio de Janeiro was considered the most interested party. However, the youngster pulled out as he would prefer to move to Europe in the event of a transfer, like them Globo reported. FC Barcelona have already secured a right of first refusal of around 35 million euros for the winger, who usually plays on the right flank. FC Bayern would have to act quickly for the young Brazilian, because Ângelo is by no means unknown despite his young age. The time also writes that financially strapped Santos will let their in-house talent move to Europe in the summer to generate revenue. Ângelo’s contract runs until December 2024 so only a summer transfer can ensure the 18-year-old doesn’t leave Santos on a free transfer.

Ângelo (18) from FC Santos comes from one of the best talent factories in the world. © Moreira/imago

Brazil’s talent pool is also interesting for FC Bayern

Matheus Gonçalves (Flamengo, Brasilien, 17 Jahre): The situation is different for compatriot Matheus Gonçalves. The only 17-year-old also plays as an outside striker. He has been drawing attention to himself in Flamengo’s youth teams for years. His league debut followed in 2022. However, he continued to spend most of the season in the club’s youth teams.

But this season there is a chance of a place in one of the best teams in South America, who is coached by former 1860 coach Vítor Pereira, at. The nimble and technically excellent Gonçalves has already scored twice for the first team in the state championship in Rio de Janeiro. He also came on twice as a substitute in the South American Supercopa and was an invigorating element in his team’s game. The Brazilian can already be a difference player. Should further appearances follow, the teenager could soon be on the list of all European top clubs. He’s still flying a bit under the radar, so FC Bayern currently has little competition.

Upcoming Italian national player from Argentina as Choupo-Moting replacement at Bayern?

Mateo Retegui (Tigre, Argentina, 23 years old): At 23, Mateo Retegui is slowly leaving his status as a talent. But the center forward is already an almost complete attacker at a young age. header game. Long-range shots, assertiveness – a lot is right with Retegui. Last year he was top scorer in Argentina with 19 goals in a comparatively mediocre team. He has scored six times in seven league games this season. Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who nominated the striker for the forthcoming friendlies due to his dual nationality, was also aware of this. Should Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting not renew his contract with FC Bayern, Mateo Retegui could be a promising option.

Óscar Cortés (Millionaires, Kolumbien, 19 years old): The Colombian Óscar Cortés would by no means be an immediate aid for FC Bayern, but the flexible offensive player could show up at FCB in the future. The 19-year-old stood out for Colombia at the U20 South American Championship. In the home tournament he scored three goals. In his season debut for his club Millonarios from Bogotá there were two goals in one game, which is something to be proud of. With his courageous and intelligent style, Cortés definitely has a great future ahead of him, whether at Bayern Munich or elsewhere.

Will FC Bayern look to South America again in the future? Ângelo (18) from FC Santos and Mateo Retegui (23) from Tigre could be interesting. © Weber/efe/Frej/imago

FC Bayern would have to fight with FC Barcelona for the Uruguay jewel

Fabricio Diaz (Liverpool Montevideo, Uruguay, 20): Fabricio Díaz is a unique talent in South America. The defensive midfielder already has a lot of quality in all areas. Both the clearing qualities required as a “6”, the game structure in its central role and his skills as a designer in the last third are remarkable. By the time he was 20, Díaz had made 110 appearances for his Montevideo-based club Liverpool and captained his country’s U20s. According to a report by the Spanish Sport the Uruguayan would like to take his next step in development with a larger South American club. A transfer to Europe would therefore only be an option in 2024. Here, too, FC Barcelona would be a competitor for FC Bayern when it comes to courting the talent. (jsk)