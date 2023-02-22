news-txt”>

“Dybala and Abraham aren’t 100%, we’ll see if they play tomorrow. If we count Pellegrini too, three doubts all together are too many. But they’re available to help.” Josè Mourinho said it in the press conference on the eve of the Europa League match against Salzburg.

“Wijnaldum? He’s improving, we see him every day. He can play from the start, he becomes an option for us,” he added speaking of the squad.

To those who asked him if he saw in the boys the eyes of those who want to stay in Europe, he replied: “I’m sure my players will want to win tomorrow. This team surprises me when they don’t have the right attitude, but despite the limitations they always give the maximum and the eyes will be those of guys who want to do well and win”.

The Roma coach concluded by speaking of CEO Berardi’s words, convinced that Mourinho will stay next year as well. “It’s a hunch from him. I haven’t talked to him about that.”