Europa League: Mourinho, ‘the fans play the final with us’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 26 – “It is a great achievement and a reason for great satisfaction. I hope that our fans in both Budapest and Rome can feel it and have the joy of being there. When the game starts we want to play it and they have to play with us both in Budapest, at home and on the edge of the world. If you are a Roma fan, you have to play the game with us.” Thus José Mourinho in an interview with the channels of the Giallorossi club a few days before the Europa League final. Also published an interview with Chris Smalling who returned to last year’s Conference victory. “I think finishing the season with a trophy and being able to make a big contribution was a great feeling,” he told Star Casino. Then he concluded on his acclimatization: “It’s nice that a person who is not Italian or even Roman, can have entered their hearts.



Just think of the welcome we receive wherever we go.”



(ANSA).

