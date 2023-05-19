Europa League: Rome’s embarrassing theater! “An absolute joke” | football

It wasn’t just the Bayer fans who got upset…

A soccer game actually lasts 90 minutes. At the Bayer Leverkusen’s 0-0 draw against AS Roma, referee Slavko Vincic from Slovenia added eight minutes of added time. And even that was far too little…

also read

For RTL commentator Marco Hagemann “an absolute joke”, also expert and ex-professional Steffen Freund was pissed off. Because what the Roma professionals did was pure unsportsmanlike. Coach José Mourinho’s team tried to buy time for practically the entire second half.

TV expert Lothar Matthäus on the RTL microphone after the game: “There would definitely have been 20 minutes of stoppage time at the World Cup. Rome wanted only one thing: delays. In stoppage time he should have allowed another three or four minutes to play.”

At the slightest touch, Celik, Matic, Zalewski & Co. fell to the ground again and again, only to be able to continue playing happily shortly afterwards.

A special “highlight”: in added time, Zalewski, who was off the field after a duel, even rolled back onto the field so that the game couldn’t continue…

Bad blackout moment Goalie buck goes viral

RTL expert Karl-Heinz Riedle: “Not a nice way. Even a Roman has the right to play football. They didn’t do that tonight. It’s a bitter realization that you can reach the final with a football like that.”

Bayer professional Kerem Demirbay: “It’s a shame, in a semi-final at such a level that such a style of play is rewarded, it’s very, very bitter. They ended up making it disgusting.”

RTL presenter Laura Papendieck with a little mockery: “They were always on the floor, they wanted a doctor to come right away…”

And Mourinho? The Portuguese celebrated at the final whistle instead of being ashamed of his eleven’s display….