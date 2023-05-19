Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

31
ITALIAN STOCK
Business Square
- Expiry of option contracts on shares and indices ending in May 2023.
- Sababa Security suspended from negotiations.
BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023
Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 2022 financial year
OPA
- The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.
RATING
ITALIA
- Moody’s updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa3”; negative outlook).
PORTUGAL
- Moody’s updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa2”; outlook stable).
QUARTERLY
- Deere & Company (Q2 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
CENTRAL BANKS
BCE
- Monthly report (ore 10.00).
- Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 21.00)
FED
- Speech of Jerome Powell (ore 17.00).
MACROECONOMICS
GERMANIA
- Index of producer prices ad aprile 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,5% m/m; +4,0% a/a.
JAPAN
- National index of consumer prices in April 2023 (01.30). Consensus: +2.5% y/y.