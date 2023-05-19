Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

ITALIAN STOCK

Business Square

Expiry of option contracts on shares and indices ending in May 2023.

on shares and indices ending in May 2023. Sababa Security suspended from negotiations.

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 2022 financial year

OPA

The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.

RATING

ITALIA

Moody’s updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa3”; negative outlook).

PORTUGAL

Moody’s updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa2”; outlook stable).

QUARTERLY

UNITED STATES

Deere & Company (Q2 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

CENTRAL BANKS

BCE

Monthly report (ore 10.00).

(ore 10.00). Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 21.00)

FED

Speech of Jerome Powell (ore 17.00).

MACROECONOMICS

GERMANIA

Index of producer prices ad aprile 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,5% m/m; +4,0% a/a.

JAPAN

National index of consumer prices in April 2023 (01.30). Consensus: +2.5% y/y.



