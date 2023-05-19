Home » Economic agenda of 19 May 2023
Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

ITALIAN STOCK

Business Square

  • Expiry of option contracts on shares and indices ending in May 2023.
  • Sababa Security suspended from negotiations.

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 2022 financial year

OPA

  • The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.

RATING

ITALIA

  • Moody’s updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa3”; negative outlook).

PORTUGAL

  • Moody’s updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa2”; outlook stable).

QUARTERLY

UNITED STATES

  • Deere & Company (Q2 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

CENTRAL BANKS

BCE

  • Monthly report (ore 10.00).
  • Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 21.00)

FED

  • Speech of Jerome Powell (ore 17.00).

MACROECONOMICS

GERMANIA

  • Index of producer prices ad aprile 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,5% m/m; +4,0% a/a.

JAPAN

  • National index of consumer prices in April 2023 (01.30). Consensus: +2.5% y/y.


