Europa League: Sevilla serve up Manchester United

In the eighth minute, Spanish Man United goalkeeper David de Gea put Harry Maguire under pressure, the defender lost the ball under pressure from three Sevilla players and Youssef En-Nesyri completed the lead for an early lead. Shortly after the break, Loic Bade increased (47′) and En-Neysri scored to make it 3-0 (81′) after a mistake by de Gea.

Sabitzer, who was questionable with an injury until shortly before the start of the game, was checked off the side early in the game and had to be treated. Coach Erik ten Hag took him off the field in the 68th. Sevilla now meets Juventus Turin in the semi-finals, who are in the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw at Sporting Lisbon (first leg 1-0). Bayer Leverkusen (4-1 at Union St. Gilloise, first leg 1-1) had to wait longer before the opponent was certain: AS Roma ultimately beat Feyenoord Rotterdam (with Gernot Trauner) 4-1 aet (2nd :1, first leg: 0:1) through.

Sevilla set the tone in the second leg

In Seville, Sabitzer got fit again in time after a slight injury before the most recent Premier League game, and felt the motivation of the hosts right from the start. After the check against Sabitzer things got a lot worse for the Englishmen early in the game. De Gea and Maguire, own goalscorer in the first leg, opened the current table-13. La Liga had a chance to make it 1-0, which Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri took advantage of (8′).

AP/Jose Breton



Unlike last week’s clash, when United failed to find a clearer win against the long-handled Spaniards after quick goals from Sabitzer, this time Sevilla were the leading team. Shortly before the break, the next goal from Lucas Ocampos (42nd) did not count because of offside, and Sevilla made up for it almost at the restart. Loic Bade hit the corner with a header and crossbar to make it 2-0 and thus the preliminary decision. United increased as a result, but remained without clear chances. Sabitzer made room for Fred in the 68th minute, in the finish En-Nesyri struck again after a serious mistake by DeGea (81st).

Juventus and Leverkusen continue

Juventus took the lead in Lisbon, buoyed by the suspension of the 15-point deduction in Serie A hours earlier, thanks to Adrien Rabiot (9′) but had to work hard after going 1-0 in the first leg. Because the Portuguese found the right answer with the foul penalty from Marcus Edwards (20th) and still had chances to score the opening goal.

Thanks to dream starts by Moussa Diaby (2nd) and later Mitchel Bakker (37th) and Jeremie Frimpong (60th), Leverkusen led 3-0 in Brussels and didn’t let the promotion go away. In addition, Adam Hlozek (79th) scored for the Germans, Casper Terho (65th) scored the consolation goal.