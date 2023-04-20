Fight of young men in Bar | Info

The police are still determining the circumstances under which the physical confrontation took place in the center of Bar.

A fight between a group of young men took place in the square in the center of Bar today, and the police also responded, Montenegrin media reports. According to the first information from the Primorski portal, there are injuries among the actors of the fight.

The police intervened and for now there is no information about the identity of the participants, nor about the nature of the injuries. Allegedly, there are also minors among the participants in the fight. The police are determining the circumstances under which the physical confrontation took place.

