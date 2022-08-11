The blue who grew up in the Brixia di Casella wins the title 15 years after Vanessa Ferrari, third place for the other blue and world qualification centered for the team

15 years after Vanessa Ferrari’s triumph in Amsterdam 2007, Italy returns to the top step of the podium in the individual general competition. And he does it with two athletes, at the European Championships in Munich: Asia D’Amato won the gold medal, winning the general competition with a score of 54,732 points; the other blue, Martina Maggio, obtained the bronze medal with a score of 53.965. Between the two Italians, the British Alice Kinsella found a place, who is silver with 54.132 points.

The blue fairies have just started, given that at the weekend they will also be involved in the specialty finals from which other medals could arrive and in the team final where Italy aspires to a great result. Meanwhile, the team of technical director Enrico Casella, Brixia coach from which the Fairies come, also qualified for the World Cup in October. the specialty finals of the weekend will still see Asia d’Amato committed to the vault and the beam, her twin Alice will be competing for a medal at the asymmetrical parallels together with Giorgia Villa, who will try to get on the podium also at the beam. Finally, in the free body, with the best score and the third best score, Martina Maggio and Angela Andreoli will compete in their debut.

dedicates it — In tears, stunned by emotion, Asia immediately thought of her dad: “He is going through a difficult period due to a health problem and this medal is all for him.” Then, she analyzes what she remembers of her trial: “I knew I to be able to fight for the top positions, but even get to put the gold medal around his neck, is incredible. I’m so happy. I think I also said some nonsense in these excited moments, because I’m not understanding anything … I didn’t mess around and at the parallels, the last tool I didn’t think is anything other than stay focused and take every jump. I’m also happy for my sister that she had the goal of hitting the final on the asymmetrical parallels and she did it with the best score. “ See also Cagliari goes to the Meazza with the desire to amaze

