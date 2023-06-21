European Games: Lehaci sisters plan for the long term

European Games

Adriana and Ana-Roxana Lehaci had an early sense of achievement this canoe season with third place over 200 m at the Sprint World Cup in Poznan at the end of May. Now the two are returning to Poland for the European Games. After Viktoria Schwarz left last year because of her pregnancy, the sisters compete together in a pair of kayaks.



21.06.2023

Online since today, 8.06 a.m

The “Sister Act” is designed for the long term, because they already have the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles in mind. Until then, it is important to optimize the combination of the youthful vigor of 18-year-old Adriana and the routine and experience of 32-year-old Ana-Roxana.

The older sister is already seeing good progress: “In Poznan, last year’s European champions and world champions gave us just one second, so we managed a good race.” Qualifying for the 2024 games will still be a challenge. “We see our chance more in the remaining quota regatta in May.”

New experiences and challenges

In Kraków, the two will contest the 500 m competition starting on Wednesday. For Adriana Lehaci it is the first major event of this kind. That’s why she already enjoyed the outfitting. “Ana used to give me her stuff, now I have my own,” she said with a smile. Immediately after the trip to Poland, the Linz women will go their separate ways for the time being, because the younger one has the Junior World Championships and European Championships planned in K1. “She could do a medal, which would be an incredible achievement,” her sister said.

For Timon Maurer, the right start to the season is on the agenda at the European Games. At the beginning of the first World Cup of the season, the Viennese suffered from a viral illness, and in retrospect he should have skipped the second World Cup a week later. In Kraków, the 22-year-old would like to exploit his potential again, which led him to two U23 European Championship gold medals last year.