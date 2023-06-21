the Region invests 200 million euros for new hospitals, improvement of structures, renewal of technologies — Emilia-Romagna Region

A public health efficient and close to the citizens it requires modern building structures and cutting-edge technologies.

Thus takes shape health care investment programme for Emilia Romagna which will see employees in the coming years 198.6 million euros of state and regional resources, according to the provisions of the program agreement with the Ministry of Health in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The resources will be used to build new hospitals, for the seismic and functional improvement of existing buildings and for the renewal of biomedical technologies, whether they are necessary for surgical areasat outpatient specialists o alla diagnostics.

Additional resources will be added to public resources 69 million public-private partnership for the new hospital in Carpi.

The extraordinary program of investments in health care

In the province of Parma 1.3 million will be invested for the seismic improvement of the Casa della Salute San Secondo Parmense and 4 million for the seismic improvement of buildings 5 ​​and 6 of the hospital Borgo Val di Taro. A further 29 million will be used for the construction of the new emergency center of the Ospedale Maggiore di Parma.

A Reggio Emilia the construction and plant engineering works for the new Mire hospital building (Maternità Infanzia Reggio Emilia) will be completed at a cost of 29 million.

In the Modena 57 million will be invested for the new hospital of Carpi which are added to the expected 69 million of private investments. 7.5 million will instead be allocated to the seismic improvement of the Policlinico di Modena.

A Bologna the maternal-pediatric center will be built at the Maggiore hospital, where 52.5 million will be invested. For the same hospital, 800,000 euros were identified for the outpatient clinic building.

In the Ferrarese 7.5 million will be spent for the functional redevelopment of the SS. Announced by hundred.

Finally, the resources will allow a all healthcare companies from Piacenza to Rimini to renew the technologies used daily and acquire more efficient ones. Indispensable tools to speed up waiting lists, while ensuring accuracy and security, to which they will be destined overall 10 million of Euro. Here is the list of resources allocated to the purchase of machinery: Piacenza 660mila euro, Parma 1.2 million, Reggio Emilia 970 miles, Modena 1.65 million, Bologna 2.12 million (of which 570 thousand to the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute), Imola 700mila, Ferrara 1 million, Ausl Romagna 1.7 million.

Inail funds

It should be borne in mind that this plan complements another program that plans to invest 191.4 million of euros financed with i Inail funds. In this case, five interventions are envisaged: 10.3 million for the Paralympic Center of Villanova d’Arda (PC), 5 million for the New Community Hospital of the Mirandola district a Medolla (MO), 12.5 million for the Hospitality Home of the Aosp Bologna; finally, more than 160 million are destined for the Romagna Ausl: 31.3 for the new maternal and child Ravenna and 132.3 for the new Hospital of Cesena (block 2, intensive areas).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

