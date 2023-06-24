Home » European Games: Pötzi and Posch just missed bronze
Sports

European Games

One day after Lukas Knapp’s surprising gold medal in speed climbing, Austria’s climbers narrowly missed out on another medal at the European Games in Poland. First, Mattea Pötzi narrowly missed out on bronze in the women’s lead climb final. Shortly thereafter, Matthias Posch did not get past fourth place either.

25.06.2023 00.04

Online since today, 00.04 a.m

Carinthian Pötzi scored 38+ points, which means she was less than one point short of the bronze medal. Gold went to Camille Pouget, the French scored 43+ points. The other places were occupied by her teammate Zelia Avezou (42+) and the Czech Tereza Siruckova (39). Eva-Maria Hammelmüller (32) was seventh.

Posch, who, along with the Swiss Junior World Champion Jonas Utelli, was the only one to have achieved a top in the qualification, also just missed the podium with 38 points. The Frenchman Diego Fourbet (39) secures gold ahead of the Israeli Juval Shemla and Giorgio Tomatis from Italy (38+ each). Utelli botched the final and only finished ninth and penultimate.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner Posch, like Pötzi, was not very far from another climbing medal at the European Games in Poland

In bouldering, however, the Austrian participants did not make it into the final.

