Larreta’s criticism of Massa: “Put Alberto Fernández on and it’s the same”

The PRO presidential candidate Horacio Rodriguez Larreta threw darts at Sergio Massa after the confirmation of the nomination of the Minister of Economy for the PASO. “It is more or less the re-election of (the president) Alberto Fernández“said the head of the Buenos Aires government.

“Regarding Massa, it is more or less the re-election of Alberto Fernández. The Minister of Economy is going from candidate to President to vice president, the Chief of Staff. Put Alberto Fernández and it’s the same. It is part of the Kirchnerism that failed: Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner, Massa, Rossi and the entire troupe”, launched the Buenos Aires head of government.

Asked about the decline of Edward “Wado” Of Peter and the definition in favor of the leader of the Frente Renovador, the referent of the PRO affirmed: “It does not change us. It is Kirchnerism with the mask that they put on. It’s the same, all the same. Our conviction to transform Argentina does not change us, which is stronger than ever, regardless of the mask they put on.”

Larreta’s candidates

In the Masaii San Isidro restaurant, located in the town of Acassuso, the head of the Buenos Aires Government announced the pairing that will accompany him on the ballot in the Province of Buenos Aires.

“There is a better future, a way out and for that you have to change seriously, deeply, not superficially. A change of government is not enough, you have to change people’s lives. If we don’t change people’s lives forever “We are not the change. For that to happen, we have to build a strong, solid and new majority in Argentina,” said Rodríguez Larreta.

In addition, he highlighted the “unity that is present in the entire list”, noting that all the spaces of Together for Change have representation on the ballot.

Larreta presented his CABA candidates: Maximiliano Ferraro heads the list of deputies

“This team is going to win the Province, we are going to beat Kirchnerism, Kicillof and all of them together, because they have been a disaster,” stressed the presidential candidate, who stated that his candidates are “of doing, they do not engage in aggression, insults, lies.”

There, in addition to the Buenos Aires head of government, the pre-candidate for vice president Gerardo Morales was present.

“I am very happy to introduce you to one of the great mayors of the Province, an extraordinary guy, a hard-working man, who has transformed San Isidro. It is a luxury to have as a running mate and as the next lieutenant governor,” said Santilli, who remarked which aims to “get out of resignation and what is heard that ‘the Province is unviable'”.

And he added: “This team is going to win the Province because to transform Argentina it is necessary to transform the Province of Buenos Aires.”

Larreta presented his candidates for CABA.

The ballot headed by Rodríguez Larreta at the national level will also have the national deputy in the province of Buenos Aires José Luis Espert as the first pre-candidate for national senator, accompanied by Cynthia Hotton.

Days ago, the Buenos Aires head of government had announced that the Peronist Miguel Angel Pichetto and the leader of the PRO Silvia Lospennato will be at the top of your list pre-candidates for national deputies for the Province.

Meanwhile, the liberal referent anticipated that from the Upper House seek to “promote Congress to re-set export and import rights”, as well as a new law on Co-participation and regulations for the Council of the Magistracy.

This Saturday at 00:00, the deadline to register candidacies to compete in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) on August 13 expires.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

