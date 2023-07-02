European Games: Silver for Hörl on the large hill

European Games

Jan Hörl won his second individual medal at the European Games in Poland on Saturday. The 24-year-old jumped to second place after the normal and also on the large hill. Salzburg, who was still in the lead after the first round, had to admit defeat to local hero Dawid Kubacki by 6.1 points in Zakopane. After gold on the normal hill, Daniel Tschonfenig finished fourth this time.



In the last competition for the ski jumpers, Hörl grabbed gold. The ÖSV-Adler achieved the highest distance of the day with 140.0 meters and thus had a lead of 1.1 points over Kubacki. While the Pole landed at 134.5 m in the decision, Hörl had to settle for second place at 130.0 m. Bronze went to Germany’s Philipp Raimund, who defended his third place at halftime.

“In the second round I missed a bit, but I’m still super happy with the silver medal,” said Hörl. The medals give him “good” self-confidence for further preparation. “It wasn’t enough for the top, that’s my goal for next winter,” said the Austrian.

Bad luck for Tschofenig

Tschofenig had bad luck. After Hörl’s 140 m jump in the first round, the jump was shortened by two hatches – but only for two jumpers. After Manuel Fettner, who was 15th in the end, and Tschofenig was again extended by a hatch. The 21-year-old therefore only went into the final in eighth place, but with the second-best vault of the second round he only came within 4.9 points of bronze.

The ÖSV ski jumpers were by far the most successful team in Zakopane with three gold, two silver and one bronze in five competitions. ÖSV head coach Andreas Widholzl drew a positive balance: “We didn’t know exactly where we were because the preparations had only just begun, but the boys performed really well.”

The Tyrolean added: “In the beginning it was a bit unusual that we were at the summer games, but both the sporting level and everything else were great. We’d love to do that again, especially if it’s so successful. And who knows, maybe someday we’ll be at the Olympics in the summer as well.” Overall, Austria held seven gold, five silver and six bronze medals at the European Games before the final day.

Men’s competition on the large hill

Final score after two rounds: 1. Dawid Kubacki POL 139.0/134.5 279.1 2.

Jan Hoerl

AUT 140.0/130.0 273.0 3. Philipp Raimund GER 138.0/132.5 271.8 4.

Daniel Tschofenig

AUT 130.5/134.0 266.9 5. Marius Lindvik NOR 134.5/133.0 263.9 6. Anze Lanisek SLO 133.0/136.0 263.2 7. Piotr Zyla POL 136.5/ 130.0 262.2 8. Robert Johansson NOR 134.0/131.0 258.3 9. Fatih Arda Ipcioglu TUR 132.0/138.0 254.2 10. Aleksandar Zniszczol POL 136.0/127.5 248 6 15.

Manuel Fettner

AUT 127.0/123.0 237.2 Not qualified for the final: 33.

Markus Mueller

AUT

118,0

106,5

