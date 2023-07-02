Stevandić on Šmit’s decisions | Info

The President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić said that Kristijan Šmit was not legally appointed as the high representative in BiH and his decisions will not be implemented and published.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

“Apart from disturbing the public, disrupting relations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and causing friction between nations and entities, Šmit did not achieve any results with his decisions,” said Stevandić.

He stated that Schmidt, in his desire to be a high representative, violated Articles 10 and 4 of the Dayton Agreement.

“According to Annex 10 of the Dayton Agreement, to which the Republika Srpska is a signatory, it has never allowed Bonn’s powers to be applied, and therefore acting on those powers is a violation of the Dayton Agreement,” Stevandić told RTRS.

He added that in Annex four it is clearly written that the laws are passed by the competent authorities, that is, the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, as the Venice Commission also wrote.

“The National Assembly of Republika Srpska has already decided not to publish Šmit’s decisions, so our decisions have resolved that issue,” said Stevandić.

He pointed out that MPs cannot be held criminally responsible nor can they be sanctioned for voting, as well as the Prime Minister or the National Assembly for convening sessions.

“Sleep peacefully Republika Srpska. Šmit has no right to do that. We act institutionally, democratically and legally and all this can be verified at the Court of Human Rights. Šmit was not legally appointed and his decisions are not legal and will not be implemented and published,” he said. is Stevandic.