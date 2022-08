Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro win the bronze medal in the mixed synchro from the 3-meter springboard at the European Championships in Rome. The Azzurri total a score of 283.85, closing behind Germany (294.69) and Great Britain (290.76). They are placed behind the Germans Massemberg and Punzel (gold with 294.69) and the British Heatly and Reid (silver with 290.70