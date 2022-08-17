Home World Record heat and drought: in Sichuan, China, factories closed and energy rationed
World

Record heat and drought: in Sichuan, China, factories closed and energy rationed

by admin
Record heat and drought: in Sichuan, China, factories closed and energy rationed

Without electricity for three hours a day. Air conditioners at not less than 26 degrees. Use stairs instead of elevators. After ordering factories to close or limit production until Saturday (producers of solar panels, cement and urea, including some suppliers of Apple and Toyota) with the cry of “leave the energy to the people”, the province of Sichuan has started to limit the supply of electricity to homes, offices and shopping malls in some cities due to a severe shortage of electricity caused by the anomalous extreme heatwaves and droughts that are affecting southern China.

See also  EU, roaming at no additional cost for another ten years

You may also like

The surreal tank race organized by Moscow

US First Lady Jill Biden diagnosed with new...

China sends troops to Russia for exercises. And...

Global public solicits new name for ‘monkeypox’ to...

London, fire at London Bridge underground station

Driving license, license plate and speed limits: this...

Follow President Xi to see the world丨Go to...

London, fire at London Bridge: train lines interrupted

London, fire between London Bridge and Waterloo East...

China has locked up dozens of political dissidents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy