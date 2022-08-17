Without electricity for three hours a day. Air conditioners at not less than 26 degrees. Use stairs instead of elevators. After ordering factories to close or limit production until Saturday (producers of solar panels, cement and urea, including some suppliers of Apple and Toyota) with the cry of “leave the energy to the people”, the province of Sichuan has started to limit the supply of electricity to homes, offices and shopping malls in some cities due to a severe shortage of electricity caused by the anomalous extreme heatwaves and droughts that are affecting southern China.