(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – “Is Italy stronger than England? England must always be feared. But Mancini did a great job. We were left out of the World Cup due to two missed penalties. Thanks to Mancini is to have given the team a style and a mentality. We are in good hands.” Thus the former blue and world champion Rino Gattuso on the radio too sport in view of the match of Italy for the qualifiers for the European football championships. “Is it right to call an Argentinian like Retegui to the national team? I don’t want to cause controversy but lately, I don’t know how to coach, I follow the Youth League and the Primavera, and I see very few Italians. Everything becomes difficult like this. We have to start over from these things. The young people of today they play less because they no longer play on the street or in the parish.



When I see Primavere or Allievi Nazionali with two or three Italians and all foreigners, you have to think about it”.



What do you think of Salerno? “We must congratulate the club led by Iervolino – adds Gattuso – who entered managing to make an impact right away. well built, who is playing well with Paulo Sousa, trying to command the game and sorting out the defensive phase. They can only do well.” (HANDLE).

