falls from 30 meters in the archaeological site of Petra

He worked at the Soho House in London, an elegant club where Meghan Markle and Duke Harry of Sussex are said to have met, but he often returned to Italy to visit his mother and brother in the house where he grew up in Turin. Perhaps his free spirit as a lover of travel and adventure betrayed him: Andrea Sferrazzastill 30 years old, died yesterday in Petra, Jordan, after a fall from a height of 30 meters while walking a path closed to the public inside an archaeological site, about 250 kilometers south of the capital , Amman, in the middle of the desert, with the colors of the sandstone of the buildings, mostly funerary, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Who was the dead tourist

The young man should have made this journey with his older brother Luca, almost 34 years old, who however had not been able to take time off from his work as an accountant. He had thus left alone: ​​the return was scheduled for next week in London, but already in May he had planned a short stay in Turin, his hometown, to celebrate the birthday of his mother, Rita Brandi. She was notified of the incident by the carabinieri, as was her father Roberto Sferrazza, a native of Racalmuto, in the province of (Agrigento, who lives between Moncalieri, in the Turin area, and the Asti area.

Brother drama

«We were very close – says his brother – Andrea was my best friend and we spoke often. He was a Juventus supporter and a fan of Vasco Rossi, he had studied as an aeronautical expert, then he had enrolled in economics and had also taken exams, but he was not made to sit at a desk, he was a free spirit, he liked to dress well and worked very, very much. He loved moving around, traveling and he also did it alone, as also happened on this trip that I was unable to participate in ».

Andrea Sferrazza, the brother: “I should have been with him, but I was unable to take the holidays”

«Andrea – his brother points out – had been in London for six years now, he was a pizza chef, and his dream, after gaining experience in London, was to come back and set up his own business here, in Italy. We had seen him in February and were expecting him again in May for mum’s birthday. He came often, during the Covid he had stopped for four-five months. But he already had his next trip in mind, Egypt.’ Andrea Sferrazza’s family is in contact with the Italian embassy in Amman. The local police have opened an investigation and an autopsy has been ordered. Only then can the return of the body to Italy be ordered.

