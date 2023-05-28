Everton stayed in the English league

Everton saved themselves in the English Premier League thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in the last round. Leeds, Leicester and Southampton have been relegated to League Two, to be replaced by Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton. Leeds lost to Tottenham 1:4, and even a 2:1 win over West Ham was not enough for Leicester. Southampton, whose relegation was decided earlier, drew with Liverpool 4:4. Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 and will play European Cup after 13 years. Brentford surprisingly beat champions Manchester City 1-0, Arsenal bid farewell to a league-high 5-0 win over Wolverhampton.

