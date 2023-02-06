When we feel good we feel it. With that priceless feeling of lightness and good humor, but also of health and well-being that winks at us. A well-being, mental and physical, which also depends on how well we manage to manage daily stress. Because we know: chronic stress is the enemy of the immune system and makes us sick forever. As the first increases, the effectiveness of the second decreases. To prevent this from happening, we have only one solution: to work to train the immune system and thus reduce daily stress. As?

Mother nature (and not only) for the immune system

Night rest, nature (greenery), meditation, constant physical exercise at moderate intensity, and a balanced and anti-inflammatory diet (eg the Zone): these are the first allies for training our immune system. And there’s more. Nature comes to our support by also offering us its phytotherapeutic compounds, natural substances of the plant world known for centuries and useful for increasing our physical and mental resistance. Among the best known are ginseng, rhodiola rosea and turmeric. But first of all for effectiveness there is her: Withania Somnifera, for friends Ashwagandha or more simply “winter cherry”. It has been known since ancient times in Ayurvedic medicine for its positive impact on mental energy, the reduction of anxiety, hunger and the strengthening of the body’s natural defenses, to such an extent that it proves to be a valuable support in risk prevention of development of autoimmune diseases. It is excellent when combined with certain vitamins and minerals.

The alphabet to strengthen the immune system

Let’s not forget that vitamins and minerals also play an important role in training our immune defenses. All of them are essential in keeping the immune system trained, but two in particular are champions: vitamin C and vitamin D. C is useful for training the innate immunity, as well as being able to reduce the symptoms associated with the cold, speeding them up its resolution. D acts like a hormone since it communicates with the genes related to the immune system until it acts on the lung tissue by regulating its inflammation. There also seems to be a close correlation between vitamin D levels and SARS COV-2 infection, as well described in a study published in the scientific journal Jama. Finally, zinc: acts as an immunostimulant since it has a central role in the maturation and differentiation of immune cells, promoting the development of lymphocytes (cells with the task of selectively fighting each different antigen) and the subsequent production of antibodies.

Glutamine for coughs and colds

To give us a precious hand in defending our well-being there is also an amino acid: glutamine. In intense sporting activity it happens that a large part of it is consumed by our muscles, thus making its deficiency possible. A situation which, known as upper respiratory tract infection (URTI), endangers the immune system, thus increasing the risk of infections, especially in the upper respiratory tract. The risk of contracting these infections is greatest in the hour following exercise. For this reason, for those who play sports in the open air, even in winter, its integration is essential.

They take care of solving the inflammation

But that’s not all: raising the barrier of our immune defenses is important but it is also essential to train our body’s ability to resolve. And to do this there are omega 3 fatty acids (together with vitamin C) which synthesize in our body substances called “resolvins” which, as the word itself says, “resolve” inflammation.

Good news for our immune system

Now, therefore, for us it is no longer hearsay but a welcome certainty: the immune system can be trained. And having also known, one by one, the personal trainers that nature makes available to us, we just have to get to work. For our well-being.

Related