Region, in Lazio balances to start on July 6th – Lazio

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 12 – Today the Lazio regional council, chaired by Francesco Rocca, on the proposal of the councilor for economic development, Roberta Angelilli, approved the resolution that sets the start of the summer sales on the proposed July 6.



The date was decided, with respect to the traditional first Sunday of the month, to start the summer sales on the same day throughout the country as established by the Conference of Regions. The ban on promotional sales in the 30 days prior to the start date of the sales remains unaffected.



