Ex-professional cyclist is said to have fatally injured his wife

According to Australian media reports, two-time time trial world champion Rohan Dennis hit his wife with a car and fatally injured her. The 33-year-old, who has recently stopped working as a professional cyclist, was arrested in his home country but was then released on bail. He will have to appear in court in March for causing death through dangerous driving and endangering human life.

Dennis and his late wife had been married since 2018 and had two children together. 32-year-old Melissa Dennis-Hoskins was also a cyclist and won numerous World Championship medals on the track and road.

