Ex-sprint star Pistorius is released on probation

The South African former sports star Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole this Friday almost eleven years after the violent death of his girlfriend. He killed 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp, ​​a model with a law degree, with four shots through the toilet door of his villa on the night of Valentine’s Day 2013.

The sprint star, who was amputated below both knees, was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2013 for the crime.

In the trial, Pistorius testified that he fired several times because he feared there was a burglar behind the door. But the evidence was against him. Last November, the Pretoria Correctional Center approved the parole.

