Home » Ex-sprint star Pistorius is released on probation
Sports

Ex-sprint star Pistorius is released on probation

by admin
Ex-sprint star Pistorius is released on probation

The South African former sports star Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole this Friday almost eleven years after the violent death of his girlfriend. He killed 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp, ​​a model with a law degree, with four shots through the toilet door of his villa on the night of Valentine’s Day 2013.

The sprint star, who was amputated below both knees, was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2013 for the crime.

In the trial, Pistorius testified that he fired several times because he feared there was a burglar behind the door. But the evidence was against him. Last November, the Pretoria Correctional Center approved the parole.

See also  Derthona stopped at home by Asti Romairone deceives, equalizer by Azizi

You may also like

Tiger Woods announces the end of his contract...

Deadline for Shota Imanaga to sign expires in...

A year without Vialli, the tribute from athletes...

Betclic Apogee returns to France: Karimisbak signs with...

FAČR agreed with Bohemians on the role of...

Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers for Monday...

Ex-Dakar winner Sunderland has to give up –...

Six free agents who are better than you...

Monza, knee injury for Di Gregorio: one month...

Everyone get there! World Cup phenomenon Luke Littler...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy