Once upon a time, Alpe Cardada and Cimetta were by definition the ski resort of Locarno, but today, when even in Ticino the snow falls less and less abundantly, the entire locality has rediscovered itself as a destination for summer excursions with interesting itineraries on foot and by mountain bike.

Excursions in Ticino: to Alpe Cardada and to Cimetta da Brione sopra Minusio

For example, the simple trekking route that from Brione sopra Minusio leads to Alpe Cardada and the Lo Stallone refuge. It starts from path with steps that leads from Brione sopra Minusio towards the Monti di Lego, or from the large parking lot at the end of Val Resa. In any case it comes to Hut Grotto Monti of Lego: it is open every day from the beginning of April to the end of October and serves typical Ticino products such as Alpine cheeses, stewed luganighette, polenta and minestrone.

From here continue towards Cardada along an easy path that winds through the trees of Val Resa and you reach Alpe Cardada and the Lo Stallone Refuge, where they serve polenta cooked over a wood fire or au gratin such as polenta Stallone with tomato, rocket and gorgonzola au gratin in a wood oven. After the break you can go down towards Colmanicchio and the Hotel Cardada and, taking the path that leads to Miranda, reach Monte Brè, or from the Stallone go up towards Cimetta and descend on the other side on Alpe Vegnasca from which an easy path leads back to Cardada.

Start point: Brione sopra Minusio (CH)

Length: 9,8 km

Height difference: 586 meters

Duration: 3h 15′

Difficulty: facile

