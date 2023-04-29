Vallenato Festival has King Children

Five finalists starred in the duel in the Children’s Accordion category. Their skills and delivery in competition, allowed them to ‘fight’ until the last moment for the crown as Children’s King of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival.

First place went to Armando Luis Benavides Espitia, 12 years old, who shone on stage with the walk ‘Luna blanca’, by Luis Enrique, the merengue ‘Las Islas Canarias, the son ‘Marisela’, created by ‘El Pollo Vallenato ‘ and closed with the puya ‘Tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez’ of his authorship, a piece that generated multiple emotions in the place and the applause did not stop being heard.

This moment filled with feelings a small man in size, but great in playing the accordion, who got off the stage crying, thanking God and all those who supported him on this path that is just beginning in Vallenato music.

After the verdict was announced, Armando Luis thanked Professor Roger Herrera, with whom he worked for seven continuous months to achieve this great title. “I feel happy and proud, I thank God and all those who support me in my training.”

Second place went to Fernando José Salcedo Matute, 10, a native of Nobsa, Boyacá, who excelled interpreting the walk ‘Esperanza’, the merengue ‘Los recuerdos de Ocha’, the son ‘María Jesús’ and the puya ‘Tócale Fer’, of his authorship.

Third place went to Nehemias Camaño from Córdoba, who won the title interpreting the walk ‘Zunilda’, the merengue ‘Honda Herida’, the son ‘Alicia adorada’ and the puya ‘El Mosquito’.

Related