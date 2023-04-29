Sudanese Army: The military situation inside and outside Khartoum is very stable, with the exception of West Darfur

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

The military situation inside and outside Khartoum is very stable, except for the state of West Darfur, which witnessed a tribal conflict that is being addressed by the local authorities, and our forces are coherent and perform their national role in defeating the rebellion with firmness and confidence in all directions.

Yesterday, the rebels tried to attack the Central Command, but our forces confronted them and inflicted heavy losses on them.

The enemy did not hand over any of the individuals it had arrested on their way to work on the morning of the outbreak of the rebellion.

The various units in the capital and the states have reached large numbers of those who responded to the call to desert the ranks of the rebels and join the armed forces, and their number is close to two hundred, and we expect more.

The enemy is still using the method of indiscriminate bombing of areas in central Khartoum, causing the destruction of some buildings and facilities.

The enemy is present in separate areas of the capital, but without significant effectiveness from the point of view of operations, except for propaganda purposes.

Our people won the battle of patriotism through its solid stance with its armed forces and its steadfastness in the face of life’s challenges that accompanied the ill-fated rebellion.

The practices of the militia members in the neighborhoods showed people the difference between the behavior of the national armies and the militias through their violation of people’s lives and property.

Our forces have taken control of most of the states, but the situation is a bit complicated in some parts of the capital, in terms of the fact that the rebels have mobilized most of their forces that are being defeated there, and this is the reason for their large deployment there.

The conspiracy is old and very big, and the political positions that the militia pretends to adopt now are nothing but a means to reach power, after which it begins implementing an agenda that has nothing to do with the interest of the people and the country.

The coming days will witness a major breakthrough in the situation on the ground.

At every moment and with every reckless move the enemy makes, the percentage of his losses on the ground increases, so he resorts to propaganda and media warfare to compensate.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

Thursday, April 27, 2023

