expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian- breaking latest news

The tennis player, 41, who said goodbye to tennis last year (although she claims she never said the word retirement), former mother of Olympia, who is 5

Serena Williams pregnant, expecting second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. The two, who got married in November 2017, are already parents of little Olympia who is 5 years old. Serena Williams broke the news on her Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian. In one photo, Williams is holding her baby bump, while in another, the couple stand next to each other, smiling. In another Instagram post, Ohanian also explains that Olympia can’t wait to be her big sister.

In an article written for Vogue last year in which she publicly expressed her intention to say goodbye to tennis for the first time, Serena wrote: There were moments when I wondered if I should ever have children, with all the problems that this would have entailed. I never felt safe or comfortable around babies or children and thought that if I ever had a baby, I would have people who would take care of it 24/7. these years only once has Olympia spent 24 hours apart from me.

Also last year Serena Williams she had talked about how she would like to expand the family with her husband. No sooner said than done. If all goes well this year they will have a second child.

