Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Pavlohrad, 2 dead and 40 injured. Poland, Kiev’s entry into the EU is a historic need

7:55

Russian governor, Ukrainian bombs in the Bryansk region





Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces shelled a village in the Russian region near the border with Russia this morning. Ukraine : the Guardian reports it. “In the morning the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kurkovichi in Starodubsky municipal district,” Bogomaz said. “There were no casualties. As a result of the bombing, a fire broke out in one of the houses. All emergency services are on site,” he added.