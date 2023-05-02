Home » Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Pavlohrad, 2 dead and 40 injured. Poland, Kiev’s entry into the EU is a historic need
Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Pavlohrad, 2 dead and 40 injured. Poland, Kiev's entry into the EU is a historic need

Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Pavlohrad, 2 dead and 40 injured. Poland, Kiev’s entry into the EU is a historic need

The toll from last night’s Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad, in the Dnipro oblast, is 2 dead and 40 wounded. Russian Southern Battalion rocket and artillery troops hit a railway station in Kramatorsk in the Soledar-Bakhmut area, destroying a shipment of Ukrainian ammunition. Polish President Andrzej Duda said Poland will make every possible effort during its presidency of the European Council to ensure that Ukraine and Moldova become EU members.

  • Russian governor, Ukrainian bombs in the Bryansk region

    Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces shelled a village in the Russian region near the border with Russia this morning. Ukraine : the Guardian reports it. “In the morning the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kurkovichi in Starodubsky municipal district,” Bogomaz said. “There were no casualties. As a result of the bombing, a fire broke out in one of the houses. All emergency services are on site,” he added.

  • Explosion in Melitopol

    An explosion rocked the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol this morning in the Ukraine south: the mayor in exile, Ivan Fedorov, announced it on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. “A single explosion was heard at 6:45 (5:45 in Italy) by residents of the northern districts of the city,” Fedorov wrote, adding that police and an ambulance were at the scene.

  • Moscow, destroyed ammunition load Kiev in Kramatorsk

    Russian Southern Battalion rocket and artillery troops hit a train station in Kramatorsk in the Soledar-Bakhmut area, destroying a shipment of ammunition Ukrainians . Military spokesman Vadim Astafiev told the official Russian news agency Tass.

