Track experiences inaugurates the season competitive 2023 with a large participation in the first round of an international championship of races endurance. After the success at November 2022 obtained by the crew Cute-Small in rally special stages in circuitthe stable will take part with seven pilots at the prima tappa del “Rally in Circuit Championship” 2023.

Il championshipdeployed along the arc of Twenty past four in the season with a stage also at Whirlpool (SLO) e pompouswill see two types of races taking place over the weekend February 11-12 on the circuit Grobnik Automotodrom di Rijeka (HR)where the championship final in November will also be held.

On the day of Saturday 11 February a competition is scheduled endurance of the duration of 4 oreWhile sunday 12 will see the event dedicated to the discipline rallycon 7 timed special stages. In this specific case, almost 20 crews they will take part in we are endurance between the RS Twingo and RS Ibiza Cup categories, as well as two teams privateer.

Three will be entries for a total of seven pilots lined up by Track experiencesof which a car made up entirely of team athletes.

After the success in November 2022, Vittorio Michea Carini he graduates from superior category going to the car Seat Ibiza Cup DSGwith which he will start the 4H.

There are two Renault Twingo RS Cups instead contest participants endurance with team riders. There prima entry will be composed by the quartet Lunari Alberto/Lunari Matteo/Rossi/Bernardinelliwhile the duo Iezzi/Solera will be entered together with two other pilots on the second car representative of the team.

The event endurance will be entirely concentrated on the day of Saturday 11 Februarycon free practice and qualifying from 8:00 to 9:00. The departure is scheduled for hours 10:00 with procedure rolling start. The awards are scheduled from hours 15:00. The team will also be present at the 7 special stages of the rally on Sunday, which as usual include one or more clockwise and anti-clockwise laps of the Croatian circuit.